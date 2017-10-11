RTD removing seats on light rail trains
RTD is in the process of removing seats from both ends of every light rail car. Officials hosted an informational meeting about the changes, which started last month. They're removing the seats to provide additional space for passengers using wheelchairs,
KUSA 9:34 PM. MDT October 11, 2017
