RTD to give updates on commuter lines

An RTD train. (Photo: DBJ)

KUSA - RTD is still having issues with the wireless gate systems on the A, B and G lines, but they're a step closer to full operation. They'll hold a series of open houses this week giving updates on their progress.

The Federal Railroad Authority gave RTD a green light last month to get rid of the crossing guards on the A Line to the airport and the B Line to Westminster.

They've also given the go-ahead on final testing for the G Line to Wheat Ridge, which is also held up by gate crossing issues.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission, however, says they want to see more progress. Our partners at the Denver Business Journal note the commission wants to see the gates work more like the design RTD initially submitted.

The federal authorities are ruling that the gates are working well enough, though their timing is still slightly off, sometimes lowering gates too early, or leaving them down too long.

Here's a list of those open houses:

Monday, October 23

Central Park Recreation Center

9651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Denver

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26

Wheat Ridge Recreation Center

4005 Kipling St., Wheat Ridge

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center

4890 Argonne Way, Denver

10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

