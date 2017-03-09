KUSA
Close

Semi topples onto car driving along I-70

9NEWS@Noon 3/9/2017

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:28 PM. MST March 09, 2017

GEORGETOWN - High winds caused a semi to topple onto a Volvo driving along westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown Thursday morning.

The four occupants inside the Volvo were able to make it out of the vehicle, and are being checked by medical personnel on scene.

Westbound Interstate 70 remains closed at Idaho Springs due to extreme winds. A high wind restriction is in effect from Dumont to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

A tow truck has been called to the scene. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories