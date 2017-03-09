Semi topples onto car driving along I-70

Semi rollover on I-70 (Photo: CSP Golden)

GEORGETOWN - High winds caused a semi to topple onto a Volvo driving along westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown Thursday morning.

The four occupants inside the Volvo were able to make it out of the vehicle, and are being checked by medical personnel on scene.

Westbound Interstate 70 remains closed at Idaho Springs due to extreme winds. A high wind restriction is in effect from Dumont to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

High wind restriction now in effect I-70 Dumont to Eisenhower Tunnel MM 234-215;No high profile vehicles,light or empty trailers — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 9, 2017

A tow truck has been called to the scene. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

