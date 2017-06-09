Several light rail lines closed for maintenance

KUSA - Light rail riders across the metro are going to want to plan ahead this weekend.
RTD has shut down service on the C, D, E, F and H lines north of the I-25 and Broadway Station due to maintenance and repair work.
The lines are expected to be down from 3 a.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday.
Bus shuttle service will be provided for impacted stations with the exception of Union Station.
Stations affected:
Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:
• Alameda
• 10th & Osage
• Auraria West
Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:
• Alameda
• 10th & Osage
• Colfax at Auraria
• Theater District/Convention Center
• 16th & California
• 18th & California (northbound)
• 16th & Stout (southbound)
• 18th & Stout (southbound)
• 20th & Welton
• 25th & Welton
• 27th & Welton
• 30th & Downing
RTD has more information on their website: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs