Several light rail lines closed for maintenance

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:01 AM. MDT June 09, 2017

KUSA - Light rail riders across the metro are going to want to plan ahead this weekend. 

RTD has shut down service on the C, D, E, F and H lines north of the I-25 and Broadway Station due to maintenance and repair work.

The lines are expected to be down from 3 a.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday.

Bus shuttle service will be provided for impacted stations with the exception of Union Station.

Stations affected:

Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:

• Alameda
• 10th & Osage
• Auraria West

Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:

• Alameda
• 10th & Osage
• Colfax at Auraria
• Theater District/Convention Center
• 16th & California
• 18th & California (northbound)
• 16th & Stout (southbound)
• 18th & Stout (southbound)
• 20th & Welton
• 25th & Welton
• 27th & Welton
• 30th & Downing

RTD has more information on their website: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza

