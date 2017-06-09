Several light rail lines closed for maintenance

An RTD train. (Photo: DBJ)

KUSA - Light rail riders across the metro are going to want to plan ahead this weekend.

RTD has shut down service on the C, D, E, F and H lines north of the I-25 and Broadway Station due to maintenance and repair work.

The lines are expected to be down from 3 a.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday.

Bus shuttle service will be provided for impacted stations with the exception of Union Station.

Stations affected:

Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:

• Alameda

• 10th & Osage

• Auraria West

Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:

• Alameda

• 10th & Osage

• Colfax at Auraria

• Theater District/Convention Center

• 16th & California

• 18th & California (northbound)

• 16th & Stout (southbound)

• 18th & Stout (southbound)

• 20th & Welton

• 25th & Welton

• 27th & Welton

• 30th & Downing

RTD has more information on their website: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza

