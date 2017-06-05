Several RTD light rail lines closing for maintenance starting Friday

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Heads up for RTD riders -- light rail service for multiple lines will be interrupted starting Friday.

RTD plans on shutting down more than half of its light rail lines north of I-25 and Broadway Station this weekend.

The C, D, E, F, and H lines are all closing for maintenance.

Lines C, D, E, F & H service interruption for Stns N of Broadway 6/9-12. Bus shuttles will be in place. Details at https://t.co/0smAf5LhNz — RTD (@RideRTD) June 5, 2017

Shuttle buses will be available at stations affected by the closure, but they will not travel to Union Station.

Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:

Alameda

10th & Osage

Auraria West

Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:

Colfax at Auraria

Theater District/Convention Center

16th & California

18th & California (northbound)

16th & Stout (southbound)

18th & Stout (southbound)

20th & Welton

25th & Welton

27th & Welton

30th & Downing

Read more about the closures here: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza

