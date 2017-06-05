Several RTD light rail lines closing for maintenance starting Friday

KUSA - Heads up for RTD riders -- light rail service for multiple lines will be interrupted starting Friday.
RTD plans on shutting down more than half of its light rail lines north of I-25 and Broadway Station this weekend.
The C, D, E, F, and H lines are all closing for maintenance.
Lines C, D, E, F & H service interruption for Stns N of Broadway 6/9-12. Bus shuttles will be in place. Details at https://t.co/0smAf5LhNz— RTD (@RideRTD) June 5, 2017
Shuttle buses will be available at stations affected by the closure, but they will not travel to Union Station.
Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:
- Alameda
- 10th & Osage
- Auraria West
Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:
- Alameda
- 10th & Osage
- Colfax at Auraria
- Theater District/Convention Center
- 16th & California
- 18th & California (northbound)
- 16th & Stout (southbound)
- 18th & Stout (southbound)
- 20th & Welton
- 25th & Welton
- 27th & Welton
- 30th & Downing
Read more about the closures here: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza
