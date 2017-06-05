KUSA
Several RTD light rail lines closing for maintenance starting Friday

KUSA 3:21 PM. MDT June 05, 2017

KUSA - Heads up for RTD riders -- light rail service for multiple lines will be interrupted starting Friday.

RTD plans on shutting down more than half of its light rail lines north of I-25 and Broadway Station this weekend.

The C, D, E, F, and H lines are all closing for maintenance.

Shuttle buses will be available at stations affected by the closure, but they will not travel to Union Station.

Between I-25 & Broadway and Union Station:

  • Alameda
  • 10th & Osage
  • Auraria West

Between I-25 & Broadway and 30th & Downing Stations:

  • Alameda
  • 10th & Osage
  • Colfax at Auraria
  • Theater District/Convention Center
  • 16th & California
  • 18th & California (northbound)
  • 16th & Stout (southbound)
  • 18th & Stout (southbound)
  • 20th & Welton
  • 25th & Welton
  • 27th & Welton
  • 30th & Downing

Read more about the closures here: http://bit.ly/2rXTOza

