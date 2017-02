(Photo: Courtesy the Colorado Department of Transportation)

KUSA - A slide covering Berthoud Pass in 20 feet of snow closed the highway Wednesday morning for hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the slide happened because of avalanche control work.

The highway has since reopened.

OPEN- US 40 Berthoud Pass after snow slide — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 8, 2017

