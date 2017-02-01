Study: Superior interchange improving safety

New data suggests that design changes at US 36 and McCaslin Boulevard is making traveling safer. (Photo: KUSA)

SUPERIOR - If you've ever driven over the interchange at US 36 and McCaslin Boulevard in Superior, it may feel a little strange.

It is. But new data suggests unique changes in the design of the crossroads are making it safer for travelers.

Drivers told us it was weird at first, but they like it because it’s wider. At times, you'll find yourself driving in left lanes of traffic.

Buses and bikes can travel under the bridge without stopping. Pedestrians can walk right up the middle and are protected by concrete barricades.

Changing traffic flow here was Superior Public Works Director Alex Ariniello's idea.

"Instead of going through a traffic light and sitting for a minute, (traffic) flows right on to the bridge," Ariniello said.

Many doubted the bridge would make traffic safer and flow better, but Arienello says his idea seems to be working.

In the past year, no one has been hurt in an accident here. What's more, he says, is that the number of crashes has dropped 36 percent.

New data suggests that design changes at US 36 and McCaslin Boulevard is making traveling safer. (Photo: KUSA)

That’s because of fewer stops and slower traffic.

There are only two other diverging diamond interchanges in Colorado—one in Grand Junction and another Colorado Springs.

Ariniello says it cost $14 million to make the changes. It would have cost 40 million to build a more traditional interchange, which Superior believes would not have been as safe and efficient.

