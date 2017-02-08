‘System-wide issue' delays United flights

KUSA - What United Airlines is calling a “system-wide issue” is causing delays for a “small number of flights” Wednesday morning.
An airline spokesperson says all kinds of flights are experiencing delays because of the issue. She could not elaborate on specifics of what the problem was, or exactly how many flights were impacted.
Multiple United flights were delayed at Denver International Airport as of around 7:30 a.m.
United did not say when the problem is expected to be resolved. Travelers should check their flight status at flydenver.com or via the United app.
