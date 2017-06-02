The future of DIA: Officials offer the first public peek at a renovated Great Hall

Rendering of new hall. (Photo: DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Airport CEO Kim Day and CFO Gisela Shanahan briefed the Denver Business Journal on the details Friday. Their slide presentation is here.

Day said DIA expects to take a proposal for a public-private contract to Denver City Council on July 17. The council is expected to hold two hearings on the proposal before it votes.

Day said the project is being driven by DIA’s need for more space as well as the need to update the 22-year-old terminal and improve security.

“In April we saw our 20th consecutive month of increase in passenger traffic,” Day said, adding that last year the airport saw 58.3 million passengers — and the terminal was designed to handle 50 million people per year.

The goal of the project is to move the Transportation Security Administration screening area from the Great Hall, the wide-open floor of the terminal under its signature peaked canopy, to unused and reconfigured space on Level 6, the terminal’s ticketing level.

