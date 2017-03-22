Today's teens are 'significantly less adventurous,' says Junior Achievement

Today's teens are significantly less adventurous, with most not planning on taking any trips during their spring break, according to a new survey.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Today's teens are significantly less adventurous, with most not planning on taking any trips during their spring break, according to a new survey.

That's according to Colorado Springs-based Junior Achievement (JA), which surveyed 500 teens between 13 and 17. Thirty-nine percent said they plan to spend a week watching TV and playing video games, while 33 percent said they plan to stay home relaxing, doing nothing.

Less than one-third of kids said they plan on taking a trip during spring break, and that's too bad, according to JA officials.

