TSA introduces fingerprints scans instead of boarding passes

DENVER - The TSA introduced a pilot program at DIA Wednesday scanning fingerprints instead of boarding passes in an attempt to speed up security.

Since the new system will check a passenger in once it scans the fingerprint it should eventually eliminate the need for boarding passes and IDs.

Right now, the TSA is only testing the system on people already enrolled in the TSA Pre-check service at two airports -- Denver and Atlanta.

And passengers who are hearing about the program seem to like the idea so far.

"I don't see any problem with it if it's going to make travel faster and going through all the processes of going to your flight quicker," said Cooper Jager, a passenger at DIA on Wednesday.

The trial is voluntary, so people who are worried about what information is being collected can choose not to participate.

This pilot program will last a few weeks.

During the pilot, Pre-check passengers who agree to have their prints scanned will still need to show their IDs and boarding passes for the time being.

TSA says they will review the experiment before deciding whether to make the program permanent or expand it to other airports.

The move is happening just a month after TSA introduced new security screenings at 10 different airports for carry-on luggage.

© 2017 KUSA-TV