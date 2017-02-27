KUSA
Close

Two taken to hospital after turbulence diverts plane to Denver

9NEWS @ 10. 2/27/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 10:32 PM. MST February 27, 2017

KUSA - Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a Chicago-bound plane was diverted to Denver.

American Airlines flight 1296 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 5:35 p.m. after it was diverted from San Diego to O’Hare because of turbulence.

Heath Montgomery, a spokesperson with DIA, told 9NEWS three other people were evaluated at the airport, but said all the injuries were "non life-threatening”.

The other passengers boarded a flight to continue on to Chicago around 9 p.m.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories