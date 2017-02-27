Two taken to hospital after turbulence diverts plane to Denver

(Photo: Terrell Fletcher)

KUSA - Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a Chicago-bound plane was diverted to Denver.

American Airlines flight 1296 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 5:35 p.m. after it was diverted from San Diego to O’Hare because of turbulence.

@youHadMeAtData We appreciate your patience this evening. Our DEN team will continue to take care of everyone on the flight. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 28, 2017

Heath Montgomery, a spokesperson with DIA, told 9NEWS three other people were evaluated at the airport, but said all the injuries were "non life-threatening”.

The other passengers boarded a flight to continue on to Chicago around 9 p.m.

