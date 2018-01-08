United Airlines adds flights from Denver to Wisconsin, Virginia cities

(Photo: Denver International Airport)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines said it's adding daily service to two new cities from Denver International Airport beginning in June.

Beginning June 7, United said it will add service from DIA to Appleton, Wisconsin and Norfolk, Virginia.

The additions were among the eight new routes that United announced on Monday.

The DIA-Appleton flight will use a CRJ airplane and the DIA-Norfolk flight will use an Airbus A319 airplane.

In December, United announced it's increasing its nonstop flights from Denver to Hawaii and to Mexico.

