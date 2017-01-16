United plane bound for DIA calls in possible security threat

A United Airlines logo is seen behind the ticket counter at Chicago's O'Hare airport on August 13, 2013. (Photo: MIRA OBERMAN, 2013 AFP)

KUSA - A United Airlines plane that landed at DIA Monday evening will be sweeped by FBI agents assessing a possible security threat, an airport spokesman confirmed to 9NEWS.

United flight 231 was on its way from San Diego to Denver when the pilot radioed a possible security threat. A DIA spokesman could not elaborate on the nature of it.

The Airbus A-320 landed safely just after 9 p.m. and parked in a remote area of the airport property. Since the threat was called in mid-flight, it's up to the FBI to sweep the plane.

A man claiming to be a passenger on the flight said passengers were told as the plane was landing that there was a "credible threat to the aircraft." Richard Smerker tweeted that the crew said passengers should not stand up, or they would be considered a threat.

Smerker tweeted that a number of emergency vehicles and K-9s were onhand as passengers departed the airplane and boarded shuttle buses. Officers asked if anyone found notes onboard, but no one on Smerker's bus said they had.

Messages left for United Airlines were not immediately returned Monday night, but the Airbus A-320 landed safely and is parked in a remote area of the airport property.

9NEWS is waiting to hear back from United.

