Winter Bike to Work Week kicks off in Denver

Winter Biike Week is Jan 24-27, 2017 (Photo: BikeDenver)

DENVER - Dust off your bicycle, because January 23 through 27 is the second annual Winter Bike Week in Denver.

BikeDenver and Downtown Denver Partnership are putting on the event, which features coffee stations, a photo contest, and even some free beer.

Bicyclists on Tuesday could stop at a free coffee station located at Central Park Station in Denver.

Wednesday, which is Winter Bike to Work Day in Denver, features a State of Biking in Denver 2017 event. It starts with breakfast, followed by presentations from various bicycle groups, including Rachel Bronson, the Bicycle Planner for the City and County of Denver.

Thursday will see a free Coffee & Cocoa Station on the Cherry Creek Trail, South of Creekside Park.

Topping it all off, Friday is "Fat Tire Friday." If BikeDenver spots you riding your bike in Denver bike lanes or trails, they might give you a free Fat Tire beer. Just keep an eye out for the BikeDenver pedicab to participate.

There are also contests to take take part in. Register and track your trips for the chance to win bike prizes each day this week.

Share photos using #WinterBikeWeek on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the chance to win prizes each day of Winter Bike Week.

More information for each of the events and contests can be found on BikeDenver’s website.

But wait, there's more!

Denver’s Winter Bike Week is actually just one of a number of winter biking events in Colorado.

January 25 is Winter Bike to Work Day in Denver, Boulder, and Longmont.

January 28 has the Polar Pedal in Greely.

Fort Collins has an ongoing Bike Winter Photo Contest which closes on January 31.

Durango has its Bike to Work Day on February 24.

And if you want to take part in a much larger biking event, February 10 is International Bike to Work Day.

More details on each of these can be found on Colorado Department of Transportation’s website.



(© 2017 KUSA)