Winter Park Express service starts Saturday

Winter Park Express train. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

KUSA - Amtrack is getting ready for service to start again on the popular Winter Park Ski Train.

Service will start this weekend and run every Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday through March 26. Tickets start at $39.

The express trains will leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive at the Winter Park Resort at about 9 a.m. Trains will depart from the resort at 4:30 p.m. and return to Denver at 6:40 p.m.

The idea behind the train is for passengers to ditch the heavy ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40 by enjoying a comfortable and scenic ride to the slopes by train.

The train ran between Denver and Winter Park every ski season from 1940 to 2009. It was discontinued in 2009 when it became too costly for a private operator to run.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to: https://www.amtrak.com/winterparkexpress

