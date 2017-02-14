Winter Park Express ski train an 'eye-popping' success, Amtrak says

The Winter Park ski train. (Photo: CARL FREY, PROVIDED BY WINTER PARK RESORT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The new Winter Park Express weekend Amtrak train between Denver Union Station and the high-country ski resort has seen more than 15,000 passengers since it started on Jan. 7.

The train runs Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, with an extra train added to the schedule on Monday, Feb. 20 — President’s Day.

The success of the train — the result of a partnership between Amtrak, Winter Park Resort, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the nonprofit Colorado Rail Passenger Association — has surprised many.

“The fact that there are 15,000 people who have done this, and we’re half-way through the season — the number is eye-popping,” said Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesman.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.