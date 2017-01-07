Winter Park Express: The season's first trip

The Winter Park Express made its first trip of the season on Saturday. (Photo: Trevor Hughes)

DENVER - The Winter Park Express completed its first roundtrip of the season from Denver's Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort.

More than 500 people packed the train for its inaugural ride.

The ski train previously ran from 1940 to 2009, but was discontinued in 2009 when it became too costly for a private operator to run.

Amtrak partnered with Winter Park to bring it back.

The idea behind the train is for passengers to ditch the heavy ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40 by enjoying a comfortable and scenic ride to the slopes by train.

The Winter Park Express ends its season on March 26.

(© 2017 KUSA)