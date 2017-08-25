Winter Park ski train makes changes for 2018 season

Scenes from the Winter Park ski train's demo runs in 2015 (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Winter Park Express ski train will be back in 2018, with the first run of the season scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5.

Earlier this year, during the first year of a three-year contract between Amtrak, Winter Park Resort and Union Pacific, which owns the train tracks, the weekend ski train carried more than 18,000 passengers between Denver Union Station and the mountain resort in January, February and March.

It will be back on its Saturday-Sunday runs for the 2018 ski season — with several changes.

“The first year [2017] was a great learning experience as we seek and refine the service to make it as good as it can be,” Winter Park Resort spokesman Steve Hurlbert said.

For one: Mondays are out, Fridays are in.

