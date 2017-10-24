Yoga studio to open at DIA this fall

DENVER - A Yoga company set to open at Denver International Airport next month aims to take some of the stress out of traveling.
Yoga on the Fly will open its doors at DIA on November 6 before expanding to other cities.
Their setup will be located in Terminal A, and include private mini-studios equipped with yoga mats, wireless headsets and iPads for playing instructional videos.
Classes range from 8 to 20 minutes long, with sessions specific to yoga, meditation and breathing.
ANNOUNCING ~ our very first international airport location, opening in two weeks! We are so honored to have @iamwellandgood break the news. Link in bio to read the entire piece, share with your fellow traveling yogis and come see us in...DENVER! "Picture this: You’re on your second or third leg of some crazy flight schedule, but instead of killing time reading another magazine or sitting in a chair watching the news on a loop, you can pop into a serene studio to do however much yoga or meditation your layover length permits. Sound dreamy? Well, soon it’ll be a real option for travelers when @yogaontheflyllc, the country’s first private yoga-and-meditation studio in an airport, opens on November 6 at Denver International Airport (DIA) in Colorado." xx @aveswalkswest + @felizboutthat (!!!)
Yoga on the Fly is the brainchild of Elizabeth Feinstone and Avery Westlund, who met while traveling to Nicaragua.
Realizing the toll traveling takes on the body and mind, the duo decided to bring private studios to weary travelers in need of a natural pick-me-up.
The studio will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
DIA is Yoga on the Fly’s first international location.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs