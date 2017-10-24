Yoga studio to open at DIA this fall

Portrait of young woman practicing yoga indoor (Photo: Pinkypills, Thinkstock)

DENVER - A Yoga company set to open at Denver International Airport next month aims to take some of the stress out of traveling.

Yoga on the Fly will open its doors at DIA on November 6 before expanding to other cities.

Their setup will be located in Terminal A, and include private mini-studios equipped with yoga mats, wireless headsets and iPads for playing instructional videos.

Classes range from 8 to 20 minutes long, with sessions specific to yoga, meditation and breathing.

Yoga on the Fly is the brainchild of Elizabeth Feinstone and Avery Westlund, who met while traveling to Nicaragua.

Realizing the toll traveling takes on the body and mind, the duo decided to bring private studios to weary travelers in need of a natural pick-me-up.

The studio will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

DIA is Yoga on the Fly’s first international location.

