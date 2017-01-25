Trump infrastructure to-do list includes Colorado freeways

A slide form the Trump administration's "Priority List: Emergency & National Security Projects." (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Colorado highway projects appear on a priority list of about 50 proposed major infrastructure upgrades nationwide as the Trump administration prepares a push to improve the nation's network of highways, bridges, rail lines and airports.

But at least one project on the list -- the addition of a 13-mile shoulder express lane on Interstate 70 across the foothills -- appears to be one that's already been completed.

The list also refers to "Colorado I-25 improvements," including widening the freeway between Monument and Castle Rock.

And the list includes a power transmission line that would carry electricity produced by a Philip Anschutz-backed wind-power project in Wyoming; the line would cross northwest Colorado heading west.

