Trump infrastructure to-do list includes Colorado freeways

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Colorado highway projects appear on a priority list of about 50 proposed major infrastructure upgrades nationwide as the Trump administration prepares a push to improve the nation's network of highways, bridges, rail lines and airports.
But at least one project on the list -- the addition of a 13-mile shoulder express lane on Interstate 70 across the foothills -- appears to be one that's already been completed.
The list also refers to "Colorado I-25 improvements," including widening the freeway between Monument and Castle Rock.
And the list includes a power transmission line that would carry electricity produced by a Philip Anschutz-backed wind-power project in Wyoming; the line would cross northwest Colorado heading west.
