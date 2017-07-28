KUSA
Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus

TEGNA 3:01 PM. MDT July 28, 2017

In a tweet Friday afternoon, President Trump unexpectedly announced he was replacing Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff with John Kelly, former Secretary of Homeland Security. 

The announcement comes after reports of infighting amongst White House staff, including Preibus.

