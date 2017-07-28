Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus

John Kelly (L), Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

In a tweet Friday afternoon, President Trump unexpectedly announced he was replacing Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff with John Kelly, former Secretary of Homeland Security.

The announcement comes after reports of infighting amongst White House staff, including Preibus.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28,

