Trump picks VA's top hospital administrator to run agency

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dr. David J. Shulkin — who as undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs oversees its hospital system — has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to run the agency.

As a candidate, Trump frequently blasted the Cabinet-level department, whose long-running hospital construction project in Aurora is years late and well over budget.

Construction of the sprawling medical complex adjacent to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is now being overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

If confirmed, Shulkin will run the agency when the hospital is completed — currently slated for 2018 — and goes into operation.

