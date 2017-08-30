Tulo the Chihuahua is looking for a family to love

KUSA - This sweet little puppy from Adams County Animal Shelter is looking for a family to love.
Tulo is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who's favorite things are snuggles and playtime.
He is very outgoing, loves walks and being enjoys being active.
Tulo would be great in a family with another dog or young kids and is very social and tolerant.
If you have a spot in your home and your heart for this beautiful little Chihuahua, contact Adams County Animal Shelter at (303) 288-3294.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs