Tulo the Chihuahua is looking for a family to love

Tulo from Adams County Animal Shelter is with us. He is 2-year-old Chihuahua mix with a playful side and is looking for a forever home.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 9:06 AM. MDT August 30, 2017

KUSA - This sweet little puppy from Adams County Animal Shelter is looking for a family to love.

Tulo is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who's favorite things are snuggles and playtime. 

He is very outgoing, loves walks and being enjoys being active. 

Tulo would be great in a family with another dog or young kids and is very social and tolerant.

If you have a spot in your home and your heart for this beautiful little Chihuahua, contact Adams County Animal Shelter at (303) 288-3294.

 

