COLORADO SPRINGS - The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed to KOAA that two children were stabbed on Tuesday morning.

According to KOAA, just after 1 a.m., the children (a 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy), as well as one adult man, were stabbed. It happened at a home on the 900 block of Carlisle Street in Colorado Springs.

The victims were taken to the hospital where the two children died.

The adult man has severe but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have taken a 19-year-old, the brother and son, into custody. There's no word on what led up to the stabbing.

Police did say there doesn't appear to be any further threat to the public

We will update as more information becomes available.

