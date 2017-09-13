Two Colorado companies on Fortune's 100 fastest-growing list

(Photo: Coutesy Century Communities)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Only two Colorado companies this year were named to Fortune magazine’s 100 fastest-growing companies list.

Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) of Loveland, which makes veterinary diagnostic products for dogs and cats, made its first appearance on the list, ranking No. 14.

And Greenwood Village-based homebuilder Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) also made its first appearance on the list, ranking No. 26.

Over the last three years, Heska's revenues have increased 18 percent, earnings-per-share increased 73 percent and its annual rate of total return was 112 percent.

At Century Communities over the past three years, revenues increased 79 percent, earnings-per-share increased 51 percent, and its annual rate of return was 4 percent.

