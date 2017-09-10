Two dead after airport runway test drive crash

Central Colorado Regional Airport (Photo: Google)

BUENA VISTA - Two men are dead after a test drive gone wrong on an airport runway.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says they got a call of a vehicle crash at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista at around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

They found wreckage about 650 feet from the south end of the runway. Both people in the car were dead.

Investigators determined the two men had been test driving the 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat with the airport's permission. The 71-year-old driver from Colorado Springs and the 76-year-old passenger from San Marcos, California were going at a high rate of speed down the runway, then went another 314 feet off the runway before going airborne over a ravine.

After the car hit the ground, it went airborne again, flipping end over end over another ravine before coming to rest on its wheels.

