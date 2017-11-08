Two hurt, dozens evacuated after oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico

US Coast Guard in San Diego (Photo: Holger Mette, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Two people were hurt and more than three dozen workers have been evacuated after a fire on an oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire started around 2 a.m. on the Shell Enchilada Platform located 100 miles south of Vermillion Bay.

The Coast Guard says the fire has been extinguished and investigators are trying to determine what caused the incident.

Forty-six crew members were reportedly on the platform at the time of the fire. Those workers have been evacuated.

Shell spokesman Philip Robinson said all of the workers who were aboard the platform were safely evacuated to a nearby vessel or another Shell-operated platform in the area.

Shell said in a statement that its platform was safely shut down. Shell and Preston said there were no immediate reports of oil pollution in the area.

Shell said it will investigate the cause of the “operational incident.”

“No harm to people or the environment is ever acceptable and Shell deeply regrets that this incident occurred,” the company’s statement says.

