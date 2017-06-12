Two men face murder charges in Lakewood 7-Eleven stabbing

Charles Martinez (Left) and Lawrence Arellano (Right) in court on murder charges. (Photo: Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD - Two men are facing first-degree murder charges today related to a stabbing outside of a 7-Eleven in Lakewood in early January.

Charles Joseph Martinez, 32, and Lawrence Arellano, 48, will be in court today for preliminary hearings.

Lakewood Police says Martinez and Arellano attacked 40-year-old James Michael Miller outside of the 7-Eleven near West Mississippi Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

After being stabbed, Miller reportedly stumbled into the convenience store and collapsed.

Miller was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It's not clear how Miller knew Martinez and Arellano.

