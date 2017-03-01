Shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - DOUGLAS COUNTY - Two men accused of robbing a woman in Parker appeared in court this morning according to the Douglas County DA's office.

The Robbery took place Thursday just after 12:30 a.m in the Canterberry Crossing neighborhood.

Deaundre Moses McWiliams, 19, of Pueblo faces a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated robbery, felony menacing, reckless endangerment, and 15 other counts.

Xavier Ahlik Masse, 19, of Aurora faces a Class 3 felony of attempted murder 2 as well as 16 other counts.

Bond has been set for $250,000.

Mug shots have yet to be released as lineups are still being conducted.

The next hearings will be on March 3 at 9 am.

