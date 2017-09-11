Two-year drug sting nets 15 arrests

File photo

KUSA - An almost two-year investigation into a drug ring that was selling methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin near Garfield County has led to 15 arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash.

In a news release that was distributed by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning, members of the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team revealed the 13 men and two women arrested are “considered to have significant involved in the drug trade within Garfield County and our local communities.”

Officers also seized 330.6 grams of cocaine, 6,200 grams of meth, seven grams of heroin, three long guns and $21,196 in crash.

The following people were taken into custody, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

PAUL HERNANDEZ CONTRERAS

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Conducted or attempt to conduct, a financial transaction affecting interstate or foreign commerce, which transaction involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity. (Federal Charges)

Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

DANIEL TAPIA-MORALES

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Conducted or attempt to conduct, a financial transaction affecting interstate or foreign commerce, which transaction involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity. (Two Counts) (Federal Charges)

Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possession of a weapon by a previous felon. (Federal Charges)

SEAN HERRERA

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Two Counts) (Federal Charges)

Conducted or attempt to conduct, a financial transaction affecting interstate or foreign commerce, which transaction involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity. (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

RIGOBERTO FELIX

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Two Counts) (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

SERGIO GONZALEZ-LOMELI

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Two Counts) (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

BRANDON LATIGUE

Conducted or attempt to conduct, a financial transaction affecting interstate or foreign commerce, which transaction involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity. (Federal Charges)

RICARDO MORALES

-Conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, (1) 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance. (Two Counts) (Federal Charges)

Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

DAVID SOSA

Conducted or attempt to conduct, a financial transaction affecting interstate or foreign commerce, which transaction involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity. (Federal Charges)

Unlawful Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

Unlawful Possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-405, a class 1 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

MARCO VALDEZ

Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possess of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. (Federal Charges)

Possession of a weapon by a previous felon. (Federal Charges)

KARINDA SILL

Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. (Federal Charges)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. (Federal Charges)

Possession of a weapon by a previous felon. (Federal Charges)

DAVID LOPEZ-CUELLAR

Possession of a weapon by a previous felon. (Federal Charges)

JASON SCOTT FOREMAN

State traffic charges.

ANTHONY WILLIAM TOOVEY

Unlawful Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

MARIA QUEZADA

Parole Violation

Unlawful Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

Unlawful Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

Possession of paraphernalia (State Charges)

Miscellaneous traffic offenses (State Charges)

RODOLFO CASTILLO

Unlawful Possession with intent to distribute 7-112 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

Unlawful Possession of 7-112 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, (Methamphetamine), in violation of C.R.S. # 18-18-403.5, a class 4 Drug Felony (1 Count) (State Charges)

