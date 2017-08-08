UFO enthusiast's child pornography trial in jury's hands now

Stanley Romanek (Photo: Fort Collins Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A jury will begin deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a Loveland man accused of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Defense attorneys made their closing arguments to jurors Monday afternoon, urging them to look at the evidence in its entirety and not base their verdict solely on the felony charges against 54-year-old Stanley Romanek, reinforcing their opening arguments.

"The truth is, we don't have any idea who was on the computer," said Defense Attorney Ted McClintock. "They don't know; the detective doesn't know; you don't know. And that is a reasonable doubt."

McClintock told jurors that deputy district attorneys wanted them to find Romanek guilty for child pornography based on what was found on his laptop, but it can't be directly linked to him beyond a reasonable doubt.

