Understanding pneumonia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after experiencing breathing problems which turned out to be associated with pneumonia.

There are more than 30 different cases of pneumonia but in short, the illness is due to a complication of a respiratory infection.

Pneumonia can affect anyone but Doctor Katy Greiner with Baylor Scott and White says it is most common and severe among young children and the elderly.

'We really worry about them, especially if there is some possibility of underlying lung diseases. So older people with COPD that get pneumonia can get very sick very quickly," said Greiner.

Pneumonia can range from mild cases, to more severe life threatening cases. Dr. Greiner says among other things watch out for symptoms associated with discomfort in the lungs.

"Fever, chills. cough, shortness of breath, chest pain and back pain. Lots of times you may only have really bad chest pain or really sharp back pain, especially in your mid back whenever you breathe," said Greiner.

The germs associated with pneumonia are contagious but there are vaccines to reduce your risk of becoming infected.

In the case of the 41st President Bush, his representatives say he is in stable condition and resting comfortably in the ICU.

