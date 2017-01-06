Union Station throwing 80's party for Winter Park ski train

Union Station (Photo: Denver.org)

DENVER – Calling all ski and snowboard enthusiasts, and really anyone who loves the 1980’s, Union Station is throwing a party you’ll want to be at this Friday night.

The “80’s Ski School” party is kicking off Amtrak’s new Winter Park Express ski train that starts running on Saturday morning.

To celebrate, Union Station’s Terminal Bar will be serving up après ski food and drinks. There will also be a ski swag raffle with awesome prizes in the Gallery, and proceeds go to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

So dig out that 80’s gear from the back of yours or your parents’ closet, because there will be a costume contest you won’t want to miss.

Clear your Friday plans Coloradans, the party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until midnight.

For more info, check out www.unionstationindenver.com.

