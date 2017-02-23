Unique fundraiser for Firefly Autism organization

KUSA - A unique fund raiser will be held in April to benefit the Firefly Autism organization.

It’s a non-profit dedicated to helping children with autism learn, get treatment and have their needs supported.

For many families dealing with autism, life can be overwhelming. Firefly provides therapies, respite care, home tutors and more.

They connect with struggling school programs that are unprepared for students with autism and partner with parents to create lifelong relationships through innovative and empirical learning programs.

As you can imagine, all of this takes a lot of money.

So, a fundraising gala will be held Thursday, April 13 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

It’s called “Laugh Yourself Blue”, and features a night of comedy, celebration and surprises.

For tickets and more information: http://www.fireflyautism.org/

(© 2017 KUSA)