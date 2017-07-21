Urban deer hunting Colorado Springs?

Colorado Springs (Photo: (courtesy of Wikipedia Commons))

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Colorado Springs councilmembers are being urged to consider allowing hunting within city limits to combat high populations of deer.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have met with city leaders to discuss the issue. The state officials say the hunt could decrease crashes and garden conflicts.



The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Wednesday that one solution discussed is an urban-hunting program like those in some rural Colorado communities. The plan could recruit "sharpshooters" to residential areas.



City Councilman Don Knight believes urban hunting will work and says he will ask the council at Monday's work session to approve researching the possibility.



Studies by the state suggest 20 deer reside in every square mile of Colorado Spring's southwest corner.



___



Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

© 2017 Associated Press