Urban Land Conservancy chooses developer for $200M project near National Western Center

The Elyria-Swansea neighborhood plan. (Photo: DENVER CITY GOVERNMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Urban Land Conservancy has selected Denver-based Zocalo Community Development Inc. as the developer for a six-acre transit-oriented development near the intersection of 48th and Race streets in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

The planned development will include up to 560 residential units, including mixed-income homes, both for-rent and for-sale, and about 80,000 square feet of commercial space. The multi-phase development is projected to cost about $200 million.

“We are thrilled to entrust Zocalo with the responsibility to implement a new mixed use TOD, which will be among the first significant and tangible signs of permanent change surrounding the future National Western Center transit station,” said Tony Pickett, vice president of master site development at ULC.

Urban Land Conservancy purchased the site, which has been identified by the Denver Office of Economic Development as a key location for affordable housing, in April 2015 for $5.5 million.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kfLXpj

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)