US 85 closed in Adams County due to accident

KUSA 7:13 AM. MDT August 31, 2017

ADAMS COUNTY - An accident that occurred early Thursday morning has closed northbound US 85 for an unknown amount of time.

The accident took place between West 120th Avenue and West 124th Avenue on northbound US 85.

No information is available at this time regarding what vehicles were involved, if there were injuries, or when US 85 will re-open.

 

 

We will update as more information becomes available. 

 

 

 

