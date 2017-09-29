USAF Thunderbirds are back in Colorado this weekend

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at the Grand Junction Air Show in Grand Junction, Colorado. (Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU, 2007 AFP)

KUSA - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to Colorado.

After soaring over the skies of Colorado Springs last weekend, the world-famous demonstration squadron will headline the "Grand Junction Air Show 2017" in Grand Junction.

The show will be held next to the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday. The theme of this year's show is "Colorado Proud."

Often seen flying over the Air Force Academy's graduation or Cheyenne Frontier Days, the acrobatics of the Thunderbirds will be featured on both days of the show.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the show runs until 5:00 p.m. both days. General admission tickets are $35 at the gate or $30 if purchased online.

For a complete list of aircraft performing and on display, visit GJAirShow.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV