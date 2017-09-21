USAF Thunderbirds are coming to Colorado this weekend

The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the 2017 Pikes Peak Regional Air Show in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock, 2009 Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to Colorado.

The world-famous demonstration squadron will headline the 2017 Pikes Peak Regional Air Show in Colorado Springs. The show will be held at the Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

Often seen flying over the Air Force Academy's graduation or Cheyenne Frontier Days, the acrobatics of the Thunderbirds will be featured on both days of the show.

The show will also have a performance from the Air Force Wings of Blue, a precision parachuting team. The team will be jumping out of a World War II B-17.

Proceeds from the air show will benefit three museums: The National Museum of World War II Aviation, The Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum and The Peterson Air and Space Museum.

The show will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the south end of the Colorado Springs Airport. Tickets at the gate are $30 or can be purchased at a discount online and parking is free.

For a complete list of the aircraft performing and on display, visit http://pprairshow.org/.

