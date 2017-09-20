USPS hiring 1,000 in Colorado for holiday rush

United States Postal Service is hiring more than 1,000 employees along the Front Range in anticipation of the holiday mailing season. (Photo: Jeff Topping, 2004 Getty Images)

DENVER - The United States Postal Service is hiring more than 1,000 employees across the Front Range in anticipation of the busy mailing season.

The hires will work in post offices and sorting facilities, USPS announced Wednesday in a news release.

USPS says the open positions include City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail handler and Postal Support Employee.

The Postal Service says it hopes to keep some workers after the holiday season in permanent positions.

Wages range from $12.00 to $17.40 an hour.

To apply go to: http://www.USPS.com/Careers and click "Search Now," select "COLORADO" and select "Start."

