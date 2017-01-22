Utah tribe may revive proposal for casino in Colorado

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table (Photo: Michael Blann, (c) Michael Blann)

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - A Utah Indian tribe says it might revive its proposal for a casino across the state line in northwestern Colorado.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Sunday the Ute Indian Tribe of Fort Duchesne, Utah, is looking to Colorado because it allows gambling but Utah does not.



The casino would be in the town of Dinosaur, Colorado.



The tribe dropped a previous proposal because Colorado's lieutenant governor at the time, Joe Garcia, expressed concerns. State law required approval from the governor's office because the proposed site was not adjacent to tribal land.



The latest version calls for the tribe to buy federal land in Colorado that would be adjacent to tribal lands in Utah and build the casino there.



Federal officials say they're reviewing the tribe's land purchase request.

