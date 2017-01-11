Vail-based fried chicken chain has eyes on expanding in Denver

Yellowbelly Chicken of Vail said it's planning on expanding in the Denver area (Photo: YELLOWBELLY IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Vail-based restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken said it's opening a third location in Aurora.

Yellowbelly Chicken, which also has a location in Boulder, said its new location will open at 2501 Dallas St. in the Stanley Marketplace.

The chain plans on expanding its Denver presence, officials said.

Yellowbelly "plans to initiate a new round of private funding and open five additional restaurants in the Denver metro area in the next two years," company officials said in a statement.

