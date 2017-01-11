KUSA
Vail-based fried chicken chain has eyes on expanding in Denver

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 10:01 AM. MST January 11, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Vail-based restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken said it's opening a third location in Aurora.

Yellowbelly Chicken, which also has a location in Boulder, said its new location will open at 2501 Dallas St. in the Stanley Marketplace.

The chain plans on expanding its Denver presence, officials said.

Yellowbelly "plans to initiate a new round of private funding and open five additional restaurants in the Denver metro area in the next two years," company officials said in a statement.

