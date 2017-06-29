Vail Resorts puts resources to 2nd affordable housing project

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) will donate an 11.5-acre panel to Summit County for the construction of 66 units of affordable housing, following a decision to rezone the parcel on Tuesday night.

The move is the second one the Broomfield-headquartered resort operator has made in the past month-and-a-half to bolster the number of rental or for-sale units of housing that can be occupied by its workers or others in one of Colorado’s most expensive counties to live.

On May 22, it announced it would lease 28 acres on an adjacent parcel to a developer and invest more than $6 million in a master lease to ensure that 36 of the 200 rental units in the Wintergreen Workforce Housing Community could house resort employees.

The newest conveyance will create units for sale specifically to residents working within the Keystone Planned Unit Development or Summit County as a whole, and sales prices will be targeted for those earning the average area median income.

