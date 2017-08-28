KUSA
Close

Vehicle fire along I-25 causing slowdowns in Larkspur

Megan Morris, KUSA 6:16 AM. MDT August 28, 2017

Morning commuters should expect slowdowns along southbound I-25 in Larkspur Monday.

C-DOT says a there's a vehicle on fire near mile marker 172.  They say at least one lane is blocked.  There's no estimated time for that to reopen. 

Amelia Earhart will have live updates on 9NEWS Mornings.

 

