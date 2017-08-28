Vehicle fire along I-25 causing slowdowns in Larkspur

(Photo: CDOT)

Morning commuters should expect slowdowns along southbound I-25 in Larkspur Monday.

C-DOT says a there's a vehicle on fire near mile marker 172. They say at least one lane is blocked. There's no estimated time for that to reopen.

Amelia Earhart will have live updates on 9NEWS Mornings.

More emergency crews have arrived SB I-25 & Larkspur #9news. pic.twitter.com/Z8dlVHhcNn — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) August 28, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV