Verizon, Charter said to be exploring deal

John Malone predicts big cable mergers in the coming year.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Verizon has reportedly approached Liberty Media's Greg Maffei about exploring a deal combining the telecom giant and cable company Charter Communications, potentially putting John Malone at the center of a deal reshaping the media and communications industries.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Lowell McAdam, CEO of New York City-based Verizon (NYSE: VZ), contacted Maffei, CEO of Malone's Liberty Broadband Corp., to talk about a deal.

Charter (Nasdaq: CHTR) is the nation's second-largest cable TV and broadband company, with 17 million video subscribers and 21 million internet customers. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company bought Time Warner Cable and the smaller Brighthouse Networks last year.

Though Charter's cable footprint is small in Colorado, it develops some of its technology here and employs about 2,200 people in the state. It has leased a 12-story tower under construction in Greenwood Village and has predicted adding another 800 jobs there.

