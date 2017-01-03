Video serves as reminder to secure home furniture

KUSA - Parents are getting a reminder to secure home furniture after a Utah couple shared video of their twin boys tipping over a dresser and one of them getting trapped by the fallen furniture.



The accident happened Thursday and the parents just released the nanny cam video. Two-year-old Brock was trapped by the dresser and his brother Bowdy spent about 30 seconds trying to figure out how to help. Eventually Brock was able to wiggle out.



NBC reports the parents are getting some backlash over the video. The boys' father works for the surveillance video company the captured the accident. People are also asking why the dresser drawers appear to be empty.



About 38,000 people a year go to the emergency room with injuries from fallen furniture, electronics and appliances, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The twins escaped injury but it doesn't always turn out like this.

"The consequences could have been much worse than what happened in that video," said Louie Delaware, with Colorado Childproofers.

From 2000 to 2011, the Consumer Product Safety Commission https://www.cpsc.gov/ reports 363 people died from things like falling dressers and televisions. More than 80 percent were kids younger than 8.

Delaware has been in the childproofing business for 14 years and said securing dressers takes just minutes.

The first step is to check for studs in the wall where you want your furniture to go.



Mark the spot with tape on the wall and dresser.

Next, move the dresser out of the way and make another mark about 10 inches down the wall.

"This will get mounted into the back of the furniture and then this end gets mounted on the wall," said Delaware as he held up a furniture tether strap.

After both sides are screwed into the wall and back of the furniture, push the dresser back in place and tighten the strap.

It's a simple process but still, parents come up with reasons not to do it.

"Most people say, 'I don't want to damage the backside of my furniture because the furniture cost quite a bit.' But my take is, what's worth more? Your child or that piece of furniture?" said Delaware.

Just like in this video of the twin boys, it takes just a second for the dresser to topple over.



First responders suggest planning ahead to prevent an accident from happening.

"Take an extra moment to look at your house as your children look at your house in a way that's different than you might normally consider it just to make sure that you're taking care of these little safety precautions that really can mean the difference between life and death," said Firefighter Melissa Taylor with the Denver Fire Department.

At about $15 a pair for the tethers and a few minutes, Delaware said furniture falling over is preventable.

"For somebody doing it on their first time, it may take them 15, 20 minutes. After that it's probably going to take them 10 minutes per piece of furniture," he said.

Televisions are the most common item to fall and cause injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission conducted an informal survey asking consumers if they secure their furniture that holds a television. Ninety-one percent said they do not

If you're looking to have your home professionally childproofed, visit the International Association for Child Safety website: http://www.iafcs.org/findachildproofer.asp?fl=CHP

