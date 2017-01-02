Viewer video: Planes crash mid-air over McKinney

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Amber Alert issued in search for Aurora 6-year-oldJan. 2, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Elway: ‘I'm not running for governor'Jan. 2, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
Broncos ask Atlanta permission to interview Kyle ShanahanJan. 2, 2017, 11:03 a.m.