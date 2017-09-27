KUSA
Close

Vote in Boulder's dog photo contest

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:46 PM. MDT September 27, 2017

BOULDER - Make your voice heard!

Voting is now open in the City of Boulder's Dog Dayz Photo Contest. 

The city received 260 photos and finals voting is underway in three categories: water dogs, active dogs and cute dogs. 

Check out the finalists:

Vote in the comment section of this post on city's Facebook page.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories