VP Mike Pence plans Denver visit Oct. 26

KUSA - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Denver.

Pence is set to speak at the Denver Marriott Tech Center on Thursday, October 26.

The Colorado Republican Committee is organizing the event. The Colorado GOP says Pence is speaking as a featured guest and is not soliciting funds or donations.

Tickets are available to the public ranging from $75 to $10,000. Tickets must be purchased by October 24 and can be bought online.

